Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.89

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.89 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,989,307 shares.

Science in Sport Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

About Science in Sport

(Free Report)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.