Scotiabank Cuts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Macquarie upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

