Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

