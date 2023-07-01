Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.63 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $9.63 million and $3,332.81 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00299499 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,621.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

