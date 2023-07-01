Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Michael Brown Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Free Report) insider Michael Brown bought 3,000,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($190,718.37).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Michael Brown bought 300,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,886.20).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

LON:SEE opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £223.81 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.23. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

