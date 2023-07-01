Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.44. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

