Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 411 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,516,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

