Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

