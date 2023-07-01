Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

