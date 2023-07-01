Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

