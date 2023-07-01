Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.50 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

