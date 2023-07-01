Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after acquiring an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $56.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

