Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $349.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average is $306.53. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $352.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

