Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

