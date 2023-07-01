SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (SELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

SELV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 156,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.75.

Institutional Trading of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

