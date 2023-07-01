SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 6th

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,281 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 439.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

