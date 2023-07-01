SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Declares $0.14 Dividend

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 96,902 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 368.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

