Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

