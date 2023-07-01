Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.69 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 13,330,519 shares changing hands.

Shanta Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £95.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Shanta Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

