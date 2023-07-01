Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR) Declines By 43.8%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENERR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 4,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,779. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,403 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

