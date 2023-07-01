Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Declines By 43.9%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Shares of Arca Continental stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

