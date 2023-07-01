Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declines By 51.1%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $740.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

