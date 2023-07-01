Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Decreases By 67.8%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.93. 102,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,868. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,213.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

