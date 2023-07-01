Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 56.3%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

bpost NV/SA Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BPOSY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

bpost NV/SA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.2454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPOSY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

