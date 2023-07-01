Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Grows By 132.3%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 91,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,985. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.