Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Grows By 132.3%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 91,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,985. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 217,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 510,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

