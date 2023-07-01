Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Drops By 66.7%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CONX Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of CONX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 35,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. CONX has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of CONX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONXW. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CONX by 420.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

