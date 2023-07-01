Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Drops By 61.7%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPC stock traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 21.40. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,545. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a fifty-two week low of 20.44 and a fifty-two week high of 21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.12.

Institutional Trading of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

