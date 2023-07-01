Short Interest in Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Rises By 100.0%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dimeco Trading Down 1.4 %

DIMC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 28,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Dimeco has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.70.

Dimeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Featured Stories

