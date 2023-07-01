Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Increases By 169.6%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the May 31st total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 57,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Farmer Bros.

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.