Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 74.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 308,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

