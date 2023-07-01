Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Decreases By 58.0%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. 47,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

