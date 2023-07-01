Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Rises By 178.7%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GAXY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,699. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
