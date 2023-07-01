Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Rises By 125.0%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957. InFinT Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of InFinT Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

