Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 70.7%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,392. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

