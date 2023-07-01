Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 70.7%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,392. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
