Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 70.4%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SLQD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 946,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

