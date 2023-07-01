Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Drops By 45.1%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,249. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

