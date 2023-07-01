Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Declines By 60.6%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.