Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 71.9%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. HSBC downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

