Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 103.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the May 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
