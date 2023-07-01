Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 103.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the May 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities.

