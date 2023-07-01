Short Interest in Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Increases By 159.8%

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Leo Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leo Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LLLAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128. Leo Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53.

Leo Lithium Company Profile

Leo Lithium Limited engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

