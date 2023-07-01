Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Rises By 166.7%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.