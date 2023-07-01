Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Expands By 137.0%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAC stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $705,154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

