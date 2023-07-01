Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Decreases By 65.5%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,506 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CMU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 78,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,651. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

