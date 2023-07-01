Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Declines By 72.3%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.69. 27,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

