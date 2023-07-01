Short Interest in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expands By 141.2%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 31st total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Oncorus Price Performance
Shares of ONCR remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 423,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,672. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.84.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48).
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.
