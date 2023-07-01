Short Interest in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expands By 141.2%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 31st total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ONCR remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 423,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,672. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

