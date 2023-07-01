Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Grows By 166.7%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

