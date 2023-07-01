Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Expands By 78.9%

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ PCCT remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-enabled sector. Perception Capital Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

