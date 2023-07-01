Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 211.6%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,200. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

