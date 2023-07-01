Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Grows By 166.7%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Salzgitter Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

About Salzgitter

(Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.