Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 47.6%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,503. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sharps Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.