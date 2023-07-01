Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 47.6%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,503. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sharps Technology in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

